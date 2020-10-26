Pop and Flops: Clorox, Dunkin, and Nio Stock

Clorox shares are popping after beating sales expectations in Q3.

The company says the surge is likely due to people cleaning and sanitizing more frequently.

Shares for Dunkin are also popping after food chain giant Inspire Brands will be acquiring the donut chain for $11.3 billion, and Chinese electric vehicle firm Nio's stock is also up after the company set a monthly record of 5,000 cars delivered in October.