Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pop and Flops: Clorox, Dunkin, and Nio Stock

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:42s - Published
Pop and Flops: Clorox, Dunkin, and Nio Stock

Pop and Flops: Clorox, Dunkin, and Nio Stock

Clorox shares are popping after beating sales expectations in Q3.

The company says the surge is likely due to people cleaning and sanitizing more frequently.

Shares for Dunkin are also popping after food chain giant Inspire Brands will be acquiring the donut chain for $11.3 billion, and Chinese electric vehicle firm Nio's stock is also up after the company set a monthly record of 5,000 cars delivered in October.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Dunkin, SAP SE, and Hasbro Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Dunkin, SAP SE, and Hasbro Stock

Dunkin shares are soaring after news that the company is considering selling to a private company, Inspire Brands, a parent of several chain restaurants. SAP SE shares are flopping after a lackluster..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:55Published