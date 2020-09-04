Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Betting Large on the Las Vegas Strip

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:51s - Published
Betting Large on the Las Vegas Strip

Betting Large on the Las Vegas Strip

There's a new kid on Fremont Street!

After 40 years Las Vegas has a brand new casino on the strip.

Circa Resort & Casino brings new energy to downtown celebrating the timeless spirit of the city.

Located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, the 1.25 million-square-foot Circa will pay homage to the city's Golden Era through vintage design, nods to Vegas history and old-school service, while capitalizing on future Las Vegas trends and high-tech advancements to deliver an epic, one-of-a-kind experience.

CEO Derek Stevens brought forth revolutionary ideas for entertainment and comfort with the world’s largest sportsbook: featuring multi-level, stadium-style seating, a destination pool amphitheater open 365 days a year, a wide range of eclectic restaurants and 777 rooms. The Circa also has the longest outdoor bar on Fremont Street and guests are able to experience the two-level casino with state-of-the-art slot and table gaming options!

We are joined by CEO Derek Stevens to learn more about this exciting new property on the Las Vegas strip.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No fireworks on Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve [Video]

No fireworks on Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve

There will not be a large fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip this year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
FIRST LOOK: Inside the world's largest sportsbook ahead of Circa opening [Video]

FIRST LOOK: Inside the world's largest sportsbook ahead of Circa opening

The Circa sportsbook has a screen so massive it takes 10 people just to operate it! 13 Action News Reporter Alicia Pattillo has an inside look at what's being dubbed "the world's largest sportsbook"..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published
Labor Day weekend comes with a health warning [Video]

Labor Day weekend comes with a health warning

Las Vegas could see the largest crowds since the COVID-19 related shutdowns in March and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid large holiday gatherings.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:39Published