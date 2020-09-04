Betting Large on the Las Vegas Strip

There's a new kid on Fremont Street!

After 40 years Las Vegas has a brand new casino on the strip.

Circa Resort & Casino brings new energy to downtown celebrating the timeless spirit of the city.

Located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, the 1.25 million-square-foot Circa will pay homage to the city's Golden Era through vintage design, nods to Vegas history and old-school service, while capitalizing on future Las Vegas trends and high-tech advancements to deliver an epic, one-of-a-kind experience.

CEO Derek Stevens brought forth revolutionary ideas for entertainment and comfort with the world’s largest sportsbook: featuring multi-level, stadium-style seating, a destination pool amphitheater open 365 days a year, a wide range of eclectic restaurants and 777 rooms. The Circa also has the longest outdoor bar on Fremont Street and guests are able to experience the two-level casino with state-of-the-art slot and table gaming options!

We are joined by CEO Derek Stevens to learn more about this exciting new property on the Las Vegas strip.