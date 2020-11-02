Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
US election: Who is winning the swing states?

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden adviser Austan Goolsbee on the economic path forward

 Public health and economic crises are driving voters to the polls in record numbers this election. BIden campaign surrogate and former White House economic..
CBS News

Iran sees Biden as the "more promising" candidate in U.S. election

 Foreign Minister Javad Zarif hints at an Iranian preference in American leaders for the first time in an interview with CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer.
CBS News

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on economic recovery

 The U.S. Gross Domestic Product grew by 7.4% in the third quarter, meaning the country has recovered about two-thirds of economic activity lost due to the..
CBS News

In a Swing County in a Swing State, the Verdict Is In: It’s Going to Be Close

 Pinellas County, Fla., has it all: Jeep clubs for Biden, Trump fans who think Fox News is too mainstream — and the potential to decide the race.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Climate scientists gravely concerned about a second Trump term

 Scientists are calling the 2020 election a make-or-break moment for fighting climate change. That's because President Trump has rolled back or attempted to..
CBS News

After "Fire Fauci" chants, Trump suggests he may do just that

 "I appreciate the advice," he told thousands of his supporters.
CBS News

These gay voters are backing Trump. Here's why.

 LGBTQ Republicans make up a small percentage of party membership. Three voters share their stories, say they've been embraced by conservatives.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Biden And Trump Make Final Push With Focus On Swing States

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states...
RTTNews - Published

WATCH: How a handful of swing states could decide the 2020 election

The winner-take-all nature of the Electoral College gives disproportionate influence to voters in...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukNYTimes.com


News24.com | Portrait of an election: US race boils down to six swing states

The US election on Tuesday is boiling down to a handful of battleground states that Joe Biden must...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election [Video]

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Election Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Presidential candidates make last push to undecided voters [Video]

Presidential candidates make last push to undecided voters

Both Presidential candidates will be busy today making one last push to undecided voters. Today, President Trump is having four rallies across three major swing states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Campaigns heading into final hours of the election, what they're doing to secure votes [Video]

Campaigns heading into final hours of the election, what they're doing to secure votes

On this day before election day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are focused on swing states.

Credit: WTHIPublished