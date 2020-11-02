US election: Who is winning the swing states?
A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.
Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The ElectionElection Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide..
Presidential candidates make last push to undecided votersBoth Presidential candidates will be busy today making one last push to undecided voters. Today, President Trump is having four rallies across three major swing states.
Campaigns heading into final hours of the election, what they're doing to secure votesOn this day before election day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are focused on swing states.