Honoring Milwaukee's Heroes With a New Exhibit

The War Memorial Center opened on Veterans Day 1957 to remember all who lost their life from the greater Milwaukee community during WWII and Korea.

This year, 2020, marks the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII which is the reason why the memorial was built.

Despite COVID, the WMC still held events and activities (safely) to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of thousands.

The exhibit, On The Homefront, is a free exhibit focused on telling the story of all the incredible work done in manufacturing to support the war effort.

The exhibit helps tell the incredible story of our Greatest Generation and the excellent work done by everyone involved.

Disabled veterans, women, minorities and so many others all stepped up and resulted in over 75 area major manufacturers receive the coveted “E” Award.

This exhibit, along with the accompanying book, When Milwaukee Went To War, helps to tell this story.

President and CEO Dan Buttery joins more to talk about this honorable exhibit and the War Memorial's Holiday Ornament sale for a purpose.

The new exhibit On the Homefront is free and open to the public now until December 30.

It's open weekdays 8am – 5pm and closed on weekends, however they are able to open on weekends for special tours.

Learn more by going to the events page at WarMemorialCenter.org.

Or contact [email protected] to schedule a tour.