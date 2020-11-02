Day Of The Dead Commemorated With Drive-Thru Display In Pacoima
The city of Los Angeles has organized a socially distant Día de los Muertos display in Pacoima.
Today is the last day of Dia De Los MuertosToday is the last day of Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Several Hispanic businesses around town have set up altars for the public to check out. One of them is at the Springs Preserve.
Day Of The Dead Honored At Edna White Community GardenOne of Chicago’s largest community gardens held an annual cultural tradition this weekend.
Dia de Los Muertos in Las VegasLatinos in our community are coming together to honor those who have died. It's a special day that takes on new meaning during a global pandemic. 13 Action News reporter Astrid Mendez shows you how.