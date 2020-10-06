Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand

NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway.
Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue.
Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him.
Everyone is playing politics over a death of Ram Vilas Paswan, said Chirag Paswan on November 02 after Hindustani Awam Morcha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding investigation into death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. "Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I have told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father. The way Manjhi ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" said Paswan.
During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."
The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats. BJP backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership to the hilt and rebuffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has raised a banner of revolt. At a joint press conference of the top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP, where Kumar who heads the former was also present, it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie. "The JD(U) has got 122 seats out of which we have set aside seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi). Voting in Bihar to be done in three phases starting October 28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present in the rally. PM Modi said that livelihoods which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. Narendra Modi said, "Those livelihoods, which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. House-to-school, school-toilets that gave dignity to sisters and daughters, liberated from the waiting of darkness, are forming the NDA government." He further said, "On one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'parivar tantra gathbandhan'. NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.'" Earlier he had held a rally in Chhapra.
Speaking to media in Patna on October 30, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Munger firing incident. Manjhi said, "It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required." A mob vandalised Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) office on October 29 in Munger while protesting against a man's death which took place during Goddess Durga idol immersion clashes on October 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra. "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said. PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday. The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.
Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shraddha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who..
