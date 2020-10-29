Colin Cowherd discusses if Russell Wilson & the Seattle Seahawks have hit their ceiling yet after beating the San Francisco 49ers.

Colin Cowherd: Seahawks are 6-1 in the toughest division, and haven't even hit their ceiling yet | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions, and Colin Cowherd is joined by their pitcher...

The NFC West is competitive this season, but Colin Cowherd says the sheer number of playmakers, and...