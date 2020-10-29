Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns

A German advert has gained popularity after encouraging people to be 'lazy asraccoons' to halt the spread of Covid-19. The government advert sees anelderly man looking back at the year 2020, when he was 22 and wanting to“party, to study, to get to know new people”. “Fate had different plans forus,” an English translation of the video reads.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
The Prince of Wales has told the German parliament on Sunday that the twonations would "always be friends, partners and allies", even after the Brexittransition is completed in the upcoming year. Speaking in the Bundestag onSunday, Charles highlighted the historic importance of the bond betweenBritain and Germany.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have laid wreaths atthe Neue Wache memorial in the centre of Berlin to mark Germany’s National Dayof Mourning. They were accompanied by senior German leaders, includingpresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Wolfgang Schauble, the head of theBundestag parliament.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
A tongue-in-cheek video clip that urges young Germans to do their patriotic duty in the war against coronavirus by just staying at home and being couch potatoes has become an internet sensation, garnering more than one million clicks by Monday (November 16).
France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources. France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last..