2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county.

Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria is set to testify this afternoon for a separate lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign and Nevada GOP related to the counting process.

For that case, they are asking the state to stop using computers to verify voter signatures on ballots.

Visit ktnv.com for additional details.