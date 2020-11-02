Happy 'Collaboration' Triggers Snowden's Bid For Russian Citizenship

Whistleblower and former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden claimed political asylum in Russia in 2013.

Now, Gizmodo reports Snowden and his wife, Lindsay Mills, have obtained permanent residence there.

What's more, they're seeking dual citizenship with Russia and the United States.

In a tweet, Snowden said the move was to ensure the safety of his and Mills' yet-unborn son.

Snowden leaked a trove of classified NSA secrets to journalists, which led to him being charged with multiple felonies under the Espionage Act.

However, Russia does not have an extradition agreement with the US.

No one becomes a whistleblower because they want to.

No one becomes a whistleblower because it has a happy ending.

Edward Snowden Interview with National Public Radio