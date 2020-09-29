'SNL' Recap: John Mulaney Hosts for Fourth Time, Weekend Update Tears Apart Trump | THR News

'SNL' Recap: Issa Rae Hosts, Trump and Biden Town Halls Spoofed, Kanye West and NBC Get Shaded | THR News



'Saturday Night Live' kicked off this weekend's show, hosted by 'Insecure' star Issa Rae, by spoofing NBC's broadcast of President Donald Trump's town hall and throwing some shade at its network,.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 5, 2020