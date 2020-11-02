Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quiet Explosions Healing the Brain Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Quiet Explosions Healing the Brain Documentary movie

Quiet Explosions Healing the Brain Documentary movie

Quiet Explosions Healing the brain Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) impacts 2 million people per year.

Professional athletes, military veterans and first-responders share their recovery stories after suffering severe PTSD and depression.

Joe Rogan and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, NFL running back Anthony Davis and Ben Driebergen, Marine veteran and winner of CBS’s 35th “Survivor” season, are featured in this enlightening documentary.

TITLE: QUIET EXPLOSIONS: Healing The Brain GENRE: Documentary Director: Jerri Sher RELEASE DATE: November 11 – DVD & Streaming (Amazon, Vimeo) Bonus Material: • Extended interview - Dr. Gordon and Andrew Marr • Interview with Director Jerri Sher • Jerri Sher, Dr. H.

William Song and Dr. Bertica Rubio


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1movietrailer

movietrailer Quiet Explosions Healing the Brain Documentary movie --> https://t.co/8SB68hI2qZ #QuietExplosionsHealingtheBrain… https://t.co/nQ80Vy9SnC 22 hours ago

dulcetta

nancy RT @DocAmen: Ben Driebergen, a Marine Corp vet & winner of CBS “Survivor,” witnessed his buddy’s death in Iraq. Ben suffers from PTSD which… 1 week ago

Amen_Clinics

Amen Clinics Ben Driebergen, a Marine Corp vet & winner of CBS “Survivor,” witnessed his buddy’s death in Iraq. Ben suffers from… https://t.co/WH8tvpTZLF 1 week ago

DocAmen

Daniel G. Amen, M.D. Ben Driebergen, a Marine Corp vet & winner of CBS “Survivor,” witnessed his buddy’s death in Iraq. Ben suffers from… https://t.co/GwROUkLZjl 1 week ago