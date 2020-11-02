Quiet Explosions Healing the Brain Documentary movie

Quiet Explosions Healing the brain Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) impacts 2 million people per year.

Professional athletes, military veterans and first-responders share their recovery stories after suffering severe PTSD and depression.

Joe Rogan and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, NFL running back Anthony Davis and Ben Driebergen, Marine veteran and winner of CBS’s 35th “Survivor” season, are featured in this enlightening documentary.

TITLE: QUIET EXPLOSIONS: Healing The Brain GENRE: Documentary Director: Jerri Sher RELEASE DATE: November 11 – DVD & Streaming (Amazon, Vimeo) Bonus Material: • Extended interview - Dr. Gordon and Andrew Marr • Interview with Director Jerri Sher • Jerri Sher, Dr. H.

William Song and Dr. Bertica Rubio