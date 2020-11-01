Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston.

Gavino Garay reports.

A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

The plaintiffs had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case.

The lawsuit was brought last Wednesday by conservative plaintiffs, including a judicial candidate.

County Clerk Hollins called Monday's decision a victory for the electoral process.

"So we're going to count those votes.

We are proud that we're going to be able to count those votes.

We are proud to be preserving democracy at a time when democracy itself is being attacked." Harris County, home to the city of Houston and about 4.7 million people, is the third most populous county in the United States.

It currently has 10 drive-through polling sites, which are available to all voters.

Texas, the second largest U.S. state, is traditionally a Republican stronghold but polls show a tight race this year between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden with more than 9 million ballots already cast, eclipsing the state's total turnout from the 2016 presidential election.

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a nearly identical bid by the same plaintiffs to halt drive-through voting in Harris County.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Judge rejects attempt to block nearly 127,000 drive-thru votes in Texas

 The lawsuit filed by four Texas Republicans asked a judge to order that votes cast at Harris County drive-thru sites be rejected
CBS News

Federal judge strikes down GOP lawsuit attempting to discard 127,000 drive-thru votes in Texas

 A federal judge said Monday that he will not invalidate almost 127,000 votes cast in drive-thru lanes in Texas' Harris County.
USATODAY.com

Harris County, Texas Harris County, Texas County in Texas

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes [Video]

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks the state Supreme Court has blocked attempts to dismantle drive-thru voting there. Curbside voting in Harris County is limited to voters with a disability and is located at all polling sites.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Judge denies GOP challenge of drive-through votes

 A federal judge has rejected a Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling Monday concerned..
USATODAY.com

US election: Judge rejects Republican effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

 A United States federal judge today rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at..
New Zealand Herald

Texas Supreme Court Denies G.O.P. Push to Throw Out 127,000 Votes

 The Republican effort to invalidate the votes from Harris County, which includes Houston and is largely Democratic, now hinges on an effort at the federal level,..
NYTimes.com

Chris Hollins


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

What should you be watching for and what are the different scenarios that could play out? Our Washington correspondent Joe St. George tonight tracking the race for the White House.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:22Published

US election: Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to court

 Signature matches. Late-arriving absentee votes. Drop boxes. Secrecy envelopes.Democratic and Republican lawyers already have gone to court over these issues in..
New Zealand Herald

Andrew Hanen Andrew Hanen American judge


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented [Video]

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published

US election 2020: Trump and Biden pictured through the years

 The political and personal lives of the candidates over seven decades.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Related news from verified sources

Judge rejects GOP bid to toss 127,000 drive-thru ballots in Harris County, Texas

The Harris County drive-thru voting case has been of interest because of polls showing a tight race...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSUSATODAY.com


A federal judge threw out a Republican effort to invalidate 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting locations in Texas

The judge rejected a lawsuit Texan GOP candidates brought that sought to invalidate the votes and...
Business Insider - Published

Federal judge to hear GOP challenge to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Democratic-leaning Houston

A federal judge in Texas will hear a GOP-led challenge Monday seeking to invalidate nearly 127,000...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

irma5913

IRMA RT @GeoBograkos: If Republicans governed half as well as they commit #VoterSuppression that would be something https://t.co/eIZ57VLCjO 26 minutes ago

WDAZTV

WDAZ News U.S. judge rejects Texas Republican effort to scrap 127,000 votes https://t.co/fbqQaVE3go 3 hours ago

jamestownsun

The Jamestown Sun U.S. judge rejects Texas Republican effort to scrap 127,000 votes https://t.co/ThqhXko5jm 3 hours ago

kerner_gary

Gary Kerner Poor Republiclowns Can't Cheat - U.S. judge rejects Texas Republican effort to scrap 127,000 votes | Reuters https://t.co/EtRJSdQv6f 4 hours ago

GeoBograkos

🌊 Geo 🌊 ~ 1 Day To Go ~ #FBR🌎✊🔁🌈🐾🎵 🌿 & 🍷 If Republicans governed half as well as they commit #VoterSuppression that would be something https://t.co/eIZ57VLCjO 4 hours ago

US__News

United States News U.S. judge rejects Texas Republican effort to scrap 127,000 votes https://t.co/bLvlRQw9z4 4 hours ago

REVOLP

Jozi South Africa RT @dev_discourse: U.S. judge rejects Texas Republican effort to scrap 127,000 votes https://t.co/PVXikVutQ4 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse U.S. judge rejects Texas Republican effort to scrap 127,000 votes https://t.co/PVXikVutQ4 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Votes left in drive through drop box [Video]

Votes left in drive through drop box

Texas courts have blocked the GOP request to throw out ballots that were left at a drive through location in Texas.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published