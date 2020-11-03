Were Chris Watts’ Crimes Premeditated? Expert On ‘Dr. Oz’ Weighs In

Did convicted murderer Chris Watts decide to kill his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters in a heated moment that could never be taken back... or did he, more sinisterly, plan out his deadly actions ahead of time with full knowledge?

Dr. Mehmet Oz explores this debate in a new episode of the Dr. Oz Show, set to air Tuesday, November 3.

On the show, Oz talks to guest Dr. Kris Mohandie, who is a police and forensic psychologist with over 20 years of experience in the assessment and management of violent behavior.

Mohandie gave his firm opinion on the matter, which can be viewed in the video above — and he isn't giving Watts any benefit of the doubt whatsoever.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION "I don't think this is a spur-of-the-moment at all," Mohandie stated, calling out the fact that Watts took the time to dump the bodies after committing the crime.

"The only thing spur-of-the-moment was the lie that he had found out that his wife had killed his daughters and then killed her in return, which makes no sense, given the fact that, then why do you need to conceal it by disposing of bodies?

That doesn't make any sense." Mohandie continued: "No, this was pre-planned.

He was looking to live a life without the impediments of having to make child support, spousal support payments and all likelihood, not having any attachments so he could just do what he wants when he wants to do it." Mohandie, who is licensed as a psychologist in multiple states, responded on-scene to the O.J.

Simpson barricade and has testified in numerous extreme violence and homicide cases.

Dr. Oz also interviewed various other professionals for their opinions on the segment exploring Watts' motives airing Tuesday; check listings for local times in order to catch the full episode.

LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL Watts is currently serving out a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wis., for killing Shanann as well as his two little girls, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.