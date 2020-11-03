Scholar Athlete of the Week: Moriah Dunam, Evansville Christian

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 11 minutes ago

Scholar athlete of the week.

When evansville christian first became a high school..

The eagles had to wait through a probationary period until they could compete in state tournaments.

Moriah dunham knew she would never get the chance to try and win a sectional or state title if she chose to go to e-c-s..

But her faith guided her to lay a foundation for the eagles instead.

Dunham's fantastic academic and athletic career..

Has led her to be our latest scholar athlete of the week.

I would like to thank god and jesus christ for opening the doors, providing me with the opportunities that i've had at ecs and i want to thank my family for all the time, resources, time, and energy that they put into just my schooling and the athletics and my friends and coaches, mr. miller for everything he's done for me and the previous coaches i've had.

Go eagles as the all time leading scorer for evansville christians girls soccer program..

Moriah dunham will continue her athletic and academic career at taylor university next fall..

Continuing the family tradition of playing at the next level.

I love them so much and to be able to share a college experience and playing a sport like they did, i'm just super excited.

From a coaching standpoint, athletically to have a girl that you can move around in a moment's notice to different positions on the field what you need from that moment a person to be able to lean on to play at any level is certainly a benefit as a coach.

Dunham is just as competitive in the classroom as she is on the pitch..

The senior eagle is ranked 3rd in her class with a 3.75 gpa.

Just being, honestly excellent in everything she does.

Her effort is great, her classroom demeanor is great and because of that she leads more by example than word.

She's not a let's go guys in the classroom but she just sets a high standard.

And when the three sport athlete isn't busy working out or hitting the books..

Dunham is involved in the e- c-s community.

The national honor society member is involved in 8 different clubs and activities .

Moriah- i want to follow the example of jesus.

He gave his whole body and soul to us and i want to do that for other people and be that example.

When other people look at me, i want them to see christ through me.

Eric- she gives our young students here at evansville christian school somebody to look up to and aspire to be and say you know what we can stay here at evansville christian school and have the education that we want, have a christ centered environment and also perform at the highest level athletically and moriah gives us a face to that.

Jeremy- moriah could do just about anything she sets her mind to.

The most important thing that she's got going for her is a willingness to work hard and find a goal and really work at it.

Moriah