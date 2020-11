Filthy Rich S01E07 2 Corinthians 3:17

Filthy Rich 1x07 "2 Corinthians 3:17" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo trailer - After Margaret gives all the children an ultimatum, Ginger decides to help Rose put on a fashion show to unveil her new collection.

Meanwhile, Jason’s bonding with Veronica leads to an unexpected revelation about his brother.