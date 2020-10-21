Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Good Doctor S04E02 Frontline Part 2

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:02s - Published
The Good Doctor S04E02 Frontline Part 2

The Good Doctor S04E02 Frontline Part 2

The Good Doctor 4x02 "Frontline, Part 2" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo trailer - This Season On - In the conclusion of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19.

As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea’s health and wanting to be with the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients.

In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career.

Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 9th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

What2Vue

What2Vue ABC released Promotional Photos of The Good Doctor episode "Frontline – Part 2" (4.02/S04E02)… https://t.co/0c7cCn2VZj 1 week ago

MirkoLB88

Mirko Leonardo🦁 RT @What2Vue: ABC reveals Official Synopsis of The Good Doctor episode "Frontline – Part 2" (4.02/S04E02) https://t.co/14NErn2yL1 #TheGoodD… 1 week ago

What2Vue

What2Vue ABC reveals Official Synopsis of The Good Doctor episode "Frontline – Part 2" (4.02/S04E02) https://t.co/14NErn2yL1… https://t.co/ai3mjHj7R4 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Good Doctor S04E01 Frontline Part 1 - Season Premiere [Video]

The Good Doctor S04E01 Frontline Part 1 - Season Premiere

The Good Doctor S04E01 Frontline Part 1 - Season Premiere - promo trailer HD - Next on season 4 episode 1

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
The Good Doctor 4x01 Frontline, Part 1 - Clip [Video]

The Good Doctor 4x01 Frontline, Part 1 - Clip

The Good Doctor 4x01 "Frontline, Part 1" Season 4 Episode 1 Sneak Peek clip #3 - In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:59Published
Trailer of Season 4 of The Good Doctor [Video]

Trailer of Season 4 of The Good Doctor

Trailer of Season 4 of The Good Doctor - In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:50Published