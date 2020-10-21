The Good Doctor S04E02 Frontline Part 2

The Good Doctor 4x02 "Frontline, Part 2" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo trailer - This Season On - In the conclusion of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19.

As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea’s health and wanting to be with the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients.

In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career.

Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 9th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.