Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The New 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Premiere

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:24s - Published
The New 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Premiere

The New 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Premiere

SUVs are very popular with an increasing number of customers.

They are the most popular vehicle segment in the USA and China as they offer good levels of visibility, safety and comfort.

In Europe and Germany market shares are also continuously on the up and especially compact models are booming.

With the ID.4, Volkswagen is offering a fully electrically driven SUV for the very first time.

It offers the space, flexibility and all benefits customers appreciate about SUVs.

The ID.4 is an all-round talent that can be driven in a sporty, yet also easy and comfortable way.

The battery stores up to 77 kWh of energy (net) and enables ranges of up to 520 km (WLTP).

It is installed below the passenger compartment which guarantees a low centre of gravity.

The electric drive motor, positioned at the rear axle, generates 150 kW (204 PS) – enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and deliver a top speed of 160 km/h.

Thanks to the rear-wheel drive’s strong grip and its 21 centimetres of ground clearance, the E-SUV also performs well in gentle off-road terrain.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review

New seven-seat SUV has impressed in hybrid form, but how about with its new diesel engine? It’s no...
Autocar - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Review [Video]

Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Review

SUVs are very popular with an increasing number of customers. They are the most popular vehicle segment in the USA and China as they offer good levels of visibility, safety and comfort. In Europe and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:51Published
Jeep® 4xe models meet Juventus champions [Video]

Jeep® 4xe models meet Juventus champions

The new video showcases comparisons between the iconic SUV brand and formidable Juventus team. Its reveal comes at tonight’s fixture between the Bianconeri and Crotone, which sees Jeep® 4xe logo..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:11Published
The World of New 2021 Jaguar F-PACE - Flow Motion [Video]

The World of New 2021 Jaguar F-PACE - Flow Motion

With an assertive new exterior, beautifully crafted all-new interior, latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment and the choice of in-line four and six-cylinder engines including PHEV and MHEV technology,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:59Published