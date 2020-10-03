Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerala: India's first solar-powered miniature train launched at Veli tourist village|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Kerala: India's first solar-powered miniature train launched at Veli tourist village|Oneindia News

Kerala: India's first solar-powered miniature train launched at Veli tourist village|Oneindia News

India's first solar powered miniature train was inaugurated at the Veli Tourist Village here by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

A Major attraction for children, the train was a part of projects totally worth Rs 60 crore.

Vijayan also dedicated an Urban Park and a swimming pool at the eco-friendly tourist village, located on the outskirts of the state capital where the Veli Lake meets the Arabian Sea.

The miniature rail has all the features of a fully-equipped rail system, including a tunnel, station and a ticket office.

The train has three bogies that can accommodate around 45 people at a time.

The eco-friendly solar-powered 2.5 km miniature railway will enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature.

#MiniatureSolarTrain #VeliTouristVillage #Kerala


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: First water taxi service in the backwaters of Alappuzha, Kerala [Video]

Watch: First water taxi service in the backwaters of Alappuzha, Kerala

The first water taxi service in Kerala was launched in backwaters of Alappuzha. The catamaran diesel-powered craft has seating capacity of 10 passengers. The backwaters of Alappuzha is a major tourist..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:00Published
‘Hathras case fabricated, no oppression took place’: BJP MP Mohan Mandavi [Video]

‘Hathras case fabricated, no oppression took place’: BJP MP Mohan Mandavi

BJP MP from Chhattisgarh Mohan Mandavi has said that the Hathras case was ‘fabricated’. Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon, the BJP legislator said that no oppression took place..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published
UP DGP meets Hathras victim’s family, ‘no comments’ over cremation controversy [Video]

UP DGP meets Hathras victim’s family, ‘no comments’ over cremation controversy

Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi met the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim on Saturday. Awasthi was accompanied by other senior police officers. This is Awasthi’s first meeting with the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published