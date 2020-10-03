Kerala: India's first solar-powered miniature train launched at Veli tourist village|Oneindia News

India's first solar powered miniature train was inaugurated at the Veli Tourist Village here by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

A Major attraction for children, the train was a part of projects totally worth Rs 60 crore.

Vijayan also dedicated an Urban Park and a swimming pool at the eco-friendly tourist village, located on the outskirts of the state capital where the Veli Lake meets the Arabian Sea.

The miniature rail has all the features of a fully-equipped rail system, including a tunnel, station and a ticket office.

The train has three bogies that can accommodate around 45 people at a time.

The eco-friendly solar-powered 2.5 km miniature railway will enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature.

