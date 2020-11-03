KSP Resignation GMK 110320

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

Kentucky state police's commissioner will resign tomorrow.

Thats according to the louisville courier journal..

Rodney brewer was assigned to the post by governor andy back at the beginning of the year.

He will be replaced by lt.

Col.

Phillip burnett.

The paper reports..

Burnett will serve as interim commissioner until the agency finds a permanent replacement, the reason for brewer's resignation has not been released.

The move follows the report on friday..

From a high school newspaper in louisville... on a controversial ksp training calling for violence.

Governor andy beshear said the presentation was only given one time, to a single class, and he calls it unacceptable.

Beshear says he talked with other members of the jewish community, about the presentation and to talk what can