Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country's post-lockdown plans had to be adapted to the "unexpected announcement" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that England would start a month-long lockdown on Thursday.
Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".
The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies.
Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true".
The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
