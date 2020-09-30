Global  
 

Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations ofassault after police were called to his home.

Wales manager Giggs, 46, wasarrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” KateGreville, The Sun newspaper reported.


Ryan Giggs Wales national association football manager and retired player

Giggs will not take charge of Wales games following arrest

 Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' three matches in November with assistant Robert Page taking charge.
BBC News

Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations after arrest

 The Wales manager is cooperating with the police, his representatives say.
BBC News

Ryan Giggs: FAW cancels conference over alleged incident

 Ryan Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him, his representatives say.
BBC News
Ryan Giggs: Wales manager and Manchester United legend denies allegations after arrest on suspicion of assault on girlfriend

Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after the Wales manager was arrested at his home on...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Team Talk


News24.com | Wales manager Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations

Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has denied "all allegations of assault" of his...
News24 - Published


'Wales aware of alleged Giggs incident' [Video]

'Wales aware of alleged Giggs incident'

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes says the Football Association of Wales has cancelled Tuesday's news conference following allegations over manager Ryan Giggs.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:22Published