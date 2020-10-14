Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism

Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations ofassault after police were called to his home. Wales manager Giggs, 46, wasarrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” KateGreville, The Sun newspaper reported.

Man Utd fan pays homage to Eric Cantona with tattoo Manchester United fan Jamie Wright reveals his full back tattoo recreatingMichael Browne's The Art of the Game, which features Eric Cantona in areimagining of Piero della Francesca’s 15th century painting The Resurrection.

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.

United fan Jamie Wright began having the tattoo inked on his back three years ago.

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.

Harry Maguire insists there are a ‘lot of leaders’ in the Manchester United dressing room in the...