Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip [Video]

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:02Published
Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Manchester United fan unveils tattoo of Eric Cantona

 United fan Jamie Wright began having the tattoo inked on his back three years ago.
BBC News
Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview [Video]

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Man Utd fan pays homage to Eric Cantona with tattoo [Video]

Man Utd fan pays homage to Eric Cantona with tattoo

Manchester United fan Jamie Wright reveals his full back tattoo recreatingMichael Browne's The Art of the Game, which features Eric Cantona in areimagining of Piero della Francesca’s 15th century painting The Resurrection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published
Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations [Video]

Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations ofassault after police were called to his home. Wales manager Giggs, 46, wasarrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” KateGreville, The Sun newspaper reported.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire responds to Roy Keane’s lack of leadership jibe, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unfazed by criticism

Harry Maguire insists there are a ‘lot of leaders’ in the Manchester United dressing room in the...
talkSPORT - Published

News24.com | Struggling Man Utd have leaders, insists Maguire

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has rejected former captain Roy Keane's assertion the team...
News24 - Published

News24.com | Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane's claim that Man United lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’s assertion that the team...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Ole rejects 'outspoken' Keane criticism [Video]

Ole rejects 'outspoken' Keane criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects criticism from former team-mate and captain Roy Keane after he described the current squad as 'nowhere near good enough' following their..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published
Keane: 'A long way back' for United [Video]

Keane: 'A long way back' for United

Roy Keane says Man Utd lacked quality and leadership across the whole team and is worried about the future of the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:36Published