Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Manchester United fan Jamie Wright reveals his full back tattoo recreatingMichael Browne's The Art of the Game, which features Eric Cantona in areimagining of Piero della Francesca’s 15th century painting The Resurrection.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:17Published
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations ofassault after police were called to his home. Wales manager Giggs, 46, wasarrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” KateGreville, The Sun newspaper reported.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published