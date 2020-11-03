Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong

Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage says he has seen no evidence to support the suspension of grassroots football during England's second coronavirus lockdown. Under the new restrictions children's grassroots sports will not be permitted to go ahead outside of school settings. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down.
From Friday, people in Liverpool will be offered regular tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England. Report by Alibhaiz.
Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day.
The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers. Report by Alibhaiz.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.
Liverpool has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in England. Report by Alibhaiz.