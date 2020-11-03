Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:36s
President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself.

The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts.

Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate.

Report by Bassaneseg.

