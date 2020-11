JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner Apparently Fined $5,000 By NFL For Not Properly Wearing Game Socks Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published on November 3, 2020 JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner Apparently Fined $5,000 By NFL For Not Properly Wearing Game Socks Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner are apparently being fined by the NFL for not properly wearing their socks during last week's game against the Titans. Katie Johnston reports. 0

