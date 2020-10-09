Reporter Update: How Long Before Coronavirus Spreads Within Households?

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a local doctor about a new study that looks at how coronavirus spreads in households.



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Precautions In Place To Mitigate Virus Spread At Polling Places



Election Day is just around the corner, and polling places are making sure there are precautions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago Reporter Update: Kane Community Living Center In Scott Twp. Reports 10 Coronavirus Deaths



The Kane facility in Scott Township has reported a total of 10 deaths from coronavirus. KDKA's Amy Wadas is talking about what they're doing to control the spread. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:35 Published on October 9, 2020