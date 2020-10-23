Foundation helps kids in need of life saving organ transplants

Shortly after her 12th birthday, Kimmy Witty was diagnosed with a rare genetic kidney disease called Nephronophthisis.

Her kidneys were functioning at 20% and a transplant was needed to save her life.

Kimmy's parents were tested and it was determined that her father would be the better match.

Both father and daughter had surgery in 2012 and the kidney transplant was a success.

A few years later, Kimmy was ready to share her story with others.

She wanted to find a way to help kids and their families who were going through a similar experience to hers.

That's when she came up with the idea to create a nonprofit foundation to help those in need.

Children's Transplant Initiative was developed and it has ass...