Terror Attack in Vienna Leaves Several Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured Hours Before Countr

UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attackThe decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.
Vienna traumatized after four killed in gun rampageAustrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight. One eyewitness says the Jewish community was the..
Teenager runs for life during Vienna terror attack that left 4 deadThis was the moment an 18-year-old man fled after the terror attack that killed four and injured several others in Vienna on early Tuesday morning (November 3).