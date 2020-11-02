Kris Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Daughter Kendall's Birthday Party: 'All We Can Do Is Live Our Lives'
Kendall Jenner threw a large party on Halloween to celebrate her upcoming 25th birthday
Kris Jenner Addresses Backlash Over Kendall's 25th Birthday PartyWhile appearing on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live", Kris Jenner defends her daughter Kendall after she received major backlash for throwing a large Halloween birthday party amid the ongoing COVID-19..
