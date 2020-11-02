Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kris Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Daughter Kendall's Birthday Party: 'All We Can Do Is Live Our Lives'

Video Credit: People - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Kris Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Daughter Kendall's Birthday Party: 'All We Can Do Is Live Our Lives'

Kris Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Daughter Kendall's Birthday Party: 'All We Can Do Is Live Our Lives'

Kendall Jenner threw a large party on Halloween to celebrate her upcoming 25th birthday


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kris Jenner Assures Kendall's Birthday Party Followed Strict COVID-19 Safety Procedures

Kendall has found herself under fire for celebrating her 25th birthday with around 100 guests at...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! OnlineUSATODAY.com


Kris Jenner Says Everyone Was Tested For Coronavirus Before Attending Kendall Jenner's 25th Halloween Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner came under fire over the weekend as she hosted a very large gathering in celebration...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kris Jenner Addresses Backlash Over Kendall's 25th Birthday Party [Video]

Kris Jenner Addresses Backlash Over Kendall's 25th Birthday Party

While appearing on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live", Kris Jenner defends her daughter Kendall after she received major backlash for throwing a large Halloween birthday party amid the ongoing COVID-19..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:56Published
Kris Jenner defends Kendall Jenner's birthday party amid COVID-19 [Video]

Kris Jenner defends Kendall Jenner's birthday party amid COVID-19

Kris Jenner has defended Kendall Jenner's decision to have a birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:32Published
Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic [Video]

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic

Jenner threw a rooftop party in Hollywood to celebrate Halloween and her 25th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published