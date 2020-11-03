Madison restaurant offers presidential election-inspired pizzas

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Which pizza gets your vote?

With election day just hours away -- one local pizzaria is offering presidental pizzas on the big day.

At valentina's pizza in madison you can select between three election inspired options..

Take a look..

There's a white house pizza, fomer vice president joe biden, or president trump pizza.

Owner joe carlucci says making these patriotic pizzas is no easy task..

It takes hours and lot of attention to detail.

You cut certain lines out, to leave the shades in where the sause is.

So it's vibrant where you see the picture carlucci says not everyone around town finds the presidential pizzas funny but he says he meant no offense to either candidate... he says pizza is america's comfort food..

And we could all use a little humor and comfort during these trying times.

Carlucci has been making pizza from more than 30 years..

And this is not the first time his pizzas have been under the spot light... i'm a two time guiness world record holder and a four time world pizza champion.

I traveled around europe competing.

When covid lifts hopefully in 2021 i will be going back to naples to compete and in las vegas i'll be competing in the international pizza show next year.

He says his pizzaria will stay open late tomorrow for election day for all the hungry voters.

He will open at noon and stay open until the election is over or