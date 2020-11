Both Blue Earth County (which includes Mankato) and Olmstead County (which includes Rochester) saw double the amount of early voter turnout than they did in 2016, Marielle Mohs reports (1:29).



Related videos from verified sources Early voting breaks records and Souls to the Polls give free rides to Coliseum



Allen County voting officials said records are already being broken for early voting compared to four years ago. In the second week- Souls to the Polls is adding voters to the lines with free rides. Credit: WFFT Published 3 weeks ago Early voting turnout breaks records across Northeast Ohio



Early voting turnout breaks records across Northeast Ohio Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:54 Published on October 7, 2020