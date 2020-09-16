Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local restaurant bakes up the Liberty Pie in honor of election day

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Local restaurant bakes up the Liberty Pie in honor of election day

Local restaurant bakes up the Liberty Pie in honor of election day

In honor of election day, Grand Traverse Pie Company created a Liberty Pie.

The pie has cherries and blueberries and it is baked to look like an American flag.

Sullivan arrow in honor of election day.... "grand traverse pie company" created a "liberty pie the pie has cherries and blueberries... and it's baked to look like an american flag.

The pie even has a different crust..

It's brown sugar and cinnamon sugar.

The pie company tells us this pie is a tradition that they wanted to keep doing this year.

"we just try and do some different things to stay current with what's going on.

And it's been a pretty good gimmick for us in the past so no reason why not to continue it."

Grand grand traverse pie company is open until 8 o'clock tonight.

The store says they will be selling the "liberty pie" all week.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day [Video]

Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day

As Election Day draws near, volunteers for the Biden-Harris campaign gathered in East Liberty to get the message out and talk to voters before Tuesday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of those..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published
Mexican Independence Day celebrations [Video]

Mexican Independence Day celebrations

And in honor of Mexico's Independence Day, 1 local Mexican restaurant is giving back to those in need. Viva Zapata's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina will provide 400 meals at the Salvation Army.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published