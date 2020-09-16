Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

The pie has cherries and blueberries and it is baked to look like an American flag.

Local restaurant bakes up the Liberty Pie in honor of election day

The pie even has a different crust..

It's brown sugar and cinnamon sugar.

The pie company tells us this pie is a tradition that they wanted to keep doing this year.

"we just try and do some different things to stay current with what's going on.

And it's been a pretty good gimmick for us in the past so no reason why not to continue it."

Grand grand traverse pie company is open until 8 o'clock tonight.

The store says they will be selling the "liberty pie" all week.