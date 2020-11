Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch

Spotify on the Apple Watch is a bit of a sore spot.

The first Apple Watch launched back in in 2015, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a Spotify app made its way to the popular smartwatch.

And even then, it sucked.

It was a glorified remote.

But now, it appears that Spotify is rolling out actual streaming to some… Read more...