On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

In Oklahoma City, many voted in a power outage, guided by lanterns and flashlights.
In Raleigh, college kids strolled to the polls as part of a marching band.
And in Houston, some saddledup to vote on horseback, a real Texas-style arrival.
It may be one of the most polarizing U.S. presidential elections ever, but however they did it, Americans by the millions voted – and they appear to have done so peacefully.
Even where there were long lines – which were few, perhaps thanks to an unprecedented wave of early voting – Americans waited patiently, social distancing and with many wearing masks.
President Trump stopped by to thank campaign workers in Arlington, Virginia, where he was asked by a reporter whether he had written both an acceptance speech and a concession speech.
“No, I’m not thinking about an acceptance speech or a concession speech yet.
Hopefully we’ll only be doing one of those two.
Winning is easy.
Losing is never easy.
Not for me it’s not.” Meanwhile, Trump’s rival, Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, visited his boyhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania – where the current residents asked him to sign his name on the living room wall.
REPORTER, OFF-CAMERA: “What were you thinking about in there on a day you could be elected president?” DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE JOE BIDEN: “I was thinking about my Mom, thinking about my Mom, and my Dad.” Although voting appeared to be going smoothly, the American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups said they were watching closely for signs of voter intimidation, and the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said it would deploy staff to 18 states.
Election officials also raised worries about a spate of automated phone calls and text messages warning voters away from the polls for bogus reasons in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nebraska and Florida.
The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.
Joe Biden addressed supporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying that if hegets elected President there won't be "red states or blue states, just theUnited States of America". With almost 102 million Americans voting early andmillions more waiting in line on Election Day, the rancorous campaign across apolarised nation clearly stuck a nerve with the electorate. The Democraticnominee kept his eyes on the critical state of Pennsylvania, taking his finalpitch to voters in his hometown of Scranton and the Democratic stronghold ofPhiladelphia.
[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
