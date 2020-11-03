Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight.

In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close.

Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in.

Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida.

CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes.

Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US prepares for election turmoil as voters head to the polls

Retailers board up stores amid fears of violence after one of the most divisive campaigns in history
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this

CPD_AK

Mask-Wearin’ Cat ❄️ RT @Alaskans4ABE: A few things to remember as the polls begin to close around the country and at 8:00 pm tonight here in Alaska! The most… 41 minutes ago

Alaskans4ABE

Yes on Ballot Measure 2 A few things to remember as the polls begin to close around the country and at 8:00 pm tonight here in Alaska! Th… https://t.co/KpRFNpY3v3 1 hour ago

tomnooksslave

noelle @PawgChamp_ 7 pm the polls close in most states and they will begin reporting around then. I’m sure it will be on t… https://t.co/xvNktfUPTj 1 hour ago

SecretChipmunk7

AlexandraMilw 🐿🐾 @Rchen89070744 @kate_ville_ Yep. PA is the big one. Most have counted votes prior to today, so within hours. Others… https://t.co/EhNnqAf2np 2 hours ago

MIT_SHASS

MIT SHASS Actually, We Will Know a Lot on Election Night: #Election2020 facts from @HealthyElex in the WSJ: "Most states begi… https://t.co/jJNOFZEjUK 4 hours ago

sallyches

Sally Chesworth RT @BBCNewsnight: @amyklobuchar @MickMulvaney @BBCTwo As the first polls begin to close, we'll also be joined by US civil rights leader @Re… 4 hours ago

BBCNewsnight

BBC Newsnight @amyklobuchar @MickMulvaney @BBCTwo As the first polls begin to close, we'll also be joined by US civil rights lead… https://t.co/odZ2PyuoeU 5 hours ago

JayneTheory

Jayne Theory 📺 @The_NinjaKnight We should start to get county by county returns almost immediately as polls begin to close this ev… https://t.co/xKa8DIDKj7 6 hours ago