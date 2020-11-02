ABC Vote 20

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
C1 3 and i'm tom kenny.

The results are coming in for election 2020.

And in the race for the white house.

Kentuckians have voted for president donald trump.

Elect fs mug:u.s. president race state of kentucky voters none donald trump donald trump.jpg (r) ... according to the associated press..

Trump is the projected winner in kentucky,..

Over joe biden, but across the nation..

The votes are still being counted.

And the election has not been called.

Andrew dymburt has the latest..

From washington, dc script: the long - divisive - road to the white house is nearing an end.

The fight between president donald trump and former vice president joe biden to lead the nation filled with personal attacks, fiery debates, and parallel visions for america's future.

Trump: can you imagine joe biden as your president?

Biden: it's time for donald trump to pack his bags and go home now it's all coming down to a few states.

Fl voter- sometimes you don't need the best guy in the world.

What you need is one's going gonna do what he said he was going to do.

With the raging coronavirus pandemic - economic uncertainty - and racial injustices, this election has been unlike any other in american history.

Record mail-in and early voting turnout, exceeding 100-million.

But on election day - many voters still braving long lines and technical difficulties to have their voices heard.

From parts of indiana to georgia and maryland --some waiting for hours to cast their ballots.

Voter quinn: get trump out of office, actually, i don't want him here at all.

Voter michelle: i hope that trump wins and that we continue to move forward with the country meanwhile, president trump and joe biden both campaigning down to the wire.

Trump - making his closing arguments for four more years holding a blistering 14 rallies in 3 days including drawing a massive crowd in grand rapids, michigan trump: - no matter what happens tomorrow, i'm very proud of you all biden holding his final drive in rally last night in pittsburgh?betting on the keystone state to put him over the top.

Biden pa - the power to change this country is in your hands, in your hands america will be heard andrew dymburt tag sources close to president trump tell abc they're concerned about ohio with one senior source saying "it's much closer than it should be."

Sources say white house and campaign officials are closely watching the buckeye state from their war room.

Andrew dymburt abc news washington back here in




