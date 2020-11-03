Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Peters: Michigan US Senate race

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Gary Peters: Michigan US Senate race

Gary Peters: Michigan US Senate race

Monitoring the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Sen.

Gary Peters and John James.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

James leads Michigan's U.S. Senate race in early returns

Michigan Republican John James of Farmington Hills is challenging U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

John James: Michigan US Senate race [Video]

John James: Michigan US Senate race

Monitoring the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Sen. Gary Peters and John James.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:36Published
Rounds Easily Defeats Democrat Challenger [Video]

Rounds Easily Defeats Democrat Challenger

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds easily fended off Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time/9 p.m. ET. Business Insider called the race in Rounds' favor. Rounds won his Senate..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
Peters vs James: Election Day show down for US Senate [Video]

Peters vs James: Election Day show down for US Senate

7 Action News gives team coverage of the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Gary Peters and John James.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:22Published