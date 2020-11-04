Election 2020: 8:30 p.m. Butte County GOP watch party report

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Watch the video to hear who has gathered for this viewing party at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Action News Now reporter Kristian Lopez is at the GOP watch party in Chico.

The polls are now closed in california-- and we are following the numbers as they come in.

We'll bring you the latest results on key races across our area..

As the results are coming in from around the nation.... local republicans are gathered at the doubletree hotel in chico awaiting california numbers.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez joins us live from the gop watch- party, kristian what's the mood like there now?

I watch party at the double tree hotel on manzanita court in chico -- butte county republicans are hosting an election night watch party at double tree hotel in chico congressman la malfa james gallagher steven lambert are some of the people are here few dozen people here enjoying food and drinks more limited than what they've done in the past up to people not a lot of people wearing masks up to people to decide live in chico-- kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Thanks krisitian.

Go to action news now dot com for the latest numbers as they come in tonight.

### we'll take you back