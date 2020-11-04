Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020: 8:30 p.m. Butte County GOP watch party report

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Election 2020: 8:30 p.m. Butte County GOP watch party report

Election 2020: 8:30 p.m. Butte County GOP watch party report

Action News Now reporter Kristian Lopez is at the GOP watch party in Chico.

Watch the video to hear who has gathered for this viewing party at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The polls are now closed in california-- and we are following the numbers as they come in.

We'll bring you the latest results on key races across our area..

As the results are coming in from around the nation.... local republicans are gathered at the doubletree hotel in chico awaiting california numbers.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez joins us live from the gop watch- party, kristian what's the mood like there now?

I watch party at the double tree hotel on manzanita court in chico -- butte county republicans are hosting an election night watch party at double tree hotel in chico congressman la malfa james gallagher steven lambert are some of the people are here few dozen people here enjoying food and drinks more limited than what they've done in the past up to people not a lot of people wearing masks up to people to decide live in chico-- kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Thanks krisitian.

Go to action news now dot com for the latest numbers as they come in tonight.

### we'll take you back




You Might Like


Tweets about this

eli_stillman

Eli Stillman Please rt that butte county election history thread @BrendanFlesher 1 hour ago

sramartinsensei

Michelle Martin RT @RyanMattheyNews: Butte County Elections is on track to recording a record for most ballots returned in an election. They would need to… 1 hour ago

chicodsa

Chico DSA 🌹 Even before COVID, Butte County switched to a mostly vote-by mail election for the 2020 cycle. There were a small n… https://t.co/YpodkjmM0h 1 hour ago

PrezHutchinson

Gayle Hutchinson RT @post_kate: Reminder! Lost your ballot? Forgot to register (or reregister)? Still holding on to your mail-in ballot? You can take care o… 2 hours ago

EdwardLoeraaa

Edweird 🥴💖 RT @RyanMattheyNews: THOUSANDS of ballots per HOUR are being brought to the Butte County Election Offices from county drop boxes. Officials… 3 hours ago

RyanMattheyNews

Ryan Matthey Butte County Elections is on track to recording a record for most ballots returned in an election. They would need… https://t.co/Fn4Lf0rjix 5 hours ago

RyanMattheyNews

Ryan Matthey THOUSANDS of ballots per HOUR are being brought to the Butte County Election Offices from county drop boxes. Offici… https://t.co/QIeFCqikmp 5 hours ago

Butte_Elevated

Butte.Elevated VOTING IN SILVER BOW COUNTY ON ELECTION DAY: https://t.co/2zRGnJ2YVO 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Senator Jim Inhofe Speaks at GOP Watch Party [Video]

Senator Jim Inhofe Speaks at GOP Watch Party

Senator Jim Inhofe Speaks at GOP Watch Party

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:01Published
Tulsa County GOP Watch Party [Video]

Tulsa County GOP Watch Party

Tulsa County GOP Watch Party

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:45Published
Chair of NV GOP speaks on Election Night [Video]

Chair of NV GOP speaks on Election Night

Chair of NV GOP speaks on Election Night at the party's watch party at South Point.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:06Published