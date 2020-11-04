Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Hopes To Defend Her Seat Against Republican Brandon Martin i

Rep.

Ann Kirkpatrick is battling Republican Brandon Martin in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

The district is located in the Southeast of the state and encompasses about two-thirds of the city of Tucson.

According to Business Insider, the district was previously represented by Sen.Marth McSally.

The Center for Responsive Politics reported that Kirkpatrick has raised $1.7 million, and spent around $957,000 in her bid.

Martin has raised approximately $336,000 and spent $315,000.

The latest polling numbers show Kirkpatrick in the lead with 60.85% of the votes reported.