Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Hopes To Defend Her Seat Against Republican Brandon Martin i

Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Hopes To Defend Her Seat Against Republican Brandon Martin

Rep.

Ann Kirkpatrick is battling Republican Brandon Martin in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

The district is located in the Southeast of the state and encompasses about two-thirds of the city of Tucson.

According to Business Insider, the district was previously represented by Sen.Marth McSally.

The Center for Responsive Politics reported that Kirkpatrick has raised $1.7 million, and spent around $957,000 in her bid.

Martin has raised approximately $336,000 and spent $315,000.

The latest polling numbers show Kirkpatrick in the lead with 60.85% of the votes reported.


