Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’.

Report by Chinnianl.

Piers Morgan Rethinks Belief Trump Will Definitely Lose

British broadcaster Piers Morgan said a 25-minute phone call he had with President Donald Trump over...
Newsmax - Published


