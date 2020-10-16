Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’.

Report by Chinnianl.

