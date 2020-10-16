Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’.
Kim Kardashian West has caused a storm on social media by posting pictures of her ‘humble’ 40th birthday party on Twitter.
Guests were jetted to a private island and pictured without masks, it also appears nobody at the party practised social distancing.
The reality star said guests quarantined and undertook two weeks of health screens before travelling.
Kardashian West said the event left her "humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.
But TV personality Piers Morgan was not happy, slamming the grotesque display of faux-gratitude branding Kardashian West a ‘tone-deaf imbecile’.
The saucy 96-year-old identical twins who famously told Good Morning Britainhost Piers Morgan their longevity was down to “plenty of sex and no Guinness”have hit even dizzier heights by flying in a helicopter. Lil Cox and DorisHobday had the nation in stitches after being invited on the TV show in May asBritain's oldest known identical twins, after Lil confessed to her crush onactor Jason Statham, saying: "If I had one night with him, I’d die happy."Dubbed the Tipton Twins after their home town in the West Midlands' BlackCountry, the pair have since marked October's Grandparents Day with a25-minute helicopter ride - securing their reputation as the country’sfunniest and most adventurous nonagenarians.
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.
American comedian Kathy Griffin says the United States is 'sorely divided' after four years of Donald Trump and that she is apprehensive about a second term for the president because of the disinformation spread amongst his 'cult' following.