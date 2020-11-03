Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Place'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:41s - Published
John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Place'

John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Place'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Legend Disses Ice Cube and Lil Wayne for Siding With Donald Trump

The 'All of Me' hitmaker takes a dig at his 'former favorite rappers' for working with Trump as he...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this

TruthMagnetic

TruthMagnetic John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Place' https://t.co/2oQCDOXHv0 11 hours ago

_blessed990

😎 Da Chosen One 🤟🏾😏. RT @HipHopDX: John Legend suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & other Trump-affiliated rappers are trapped in "The Sunken Place" ⏩ WATCH: https:/… 12 hours ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Place' https://t.co/B7GbVi9dvl 12 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Place' https://t.co/O4B42uCCam 12 hours ago

MixCartel

MIXCARTEL JOHN LEGEND SUGGESTS LIL WAYNE, ICE CUBE & OTHER TRUMP-AFFILIATED RAPPERS ARE TRAPPED IN 'THE SUNKEN PLACE' https://t.co/BgMtPAAyh3 13 hours ago

BLifethe4mula

Beautiful Life Allah The nerve of some niggaz...🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/5UDwTJXIgU 13 hours ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX John Legend suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & other Trump-affiliated rappers are trapped in "The Sunken Place" ⏩ WATC… https://t.co/eHYIZpKvxh 13 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: John Legend Suggests Lil Wayne, Ice Cube & Other Trump-Affiliated Rappers Are Trapped In 'The Sunken Pl… https://t.co/saketqnbB7 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote [Video]

Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote

While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:08Published
John Legend Mocks Trump-Supporting Rappers [Video]

John Legend Mocks Trump-Supporting Rappers

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies.” The singer threw shade at fellow musicians and even suggested a group name for them.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published
John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ [Video]

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published