Elk Grove Mayoral Race: Bobbie Singh-Allen Takes Lead

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Elk Grove Unified Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen appears to be taking the lead over incumbent Mayor Steve Ly.


madisoncwade

Madison Wade RT @GiacomoLucaTV: At the Bobbie Singh-Allen election watch headquarters for Elk Grove Mayoral race. 40,000 votes have been counted with 19… 53 minutes ago

GiacomoLucaTV

Giacomo Luca At the Bobbie Singh-Allen election watch headquarters for Elk Grove Mayoral race. 40,000 votes have been counted wi… https://t.co/JbRUQDGqRC 1 hour ago

BeccaReports

Becca Habegger RT @GiacomoLucaTV: As numbers start to roll in, Elk Grove’s Mayoral race is showing Bobbie Singh-Allen leading by 5,000 votes against incum… 2 hours ago

GiacomoLucaTV

Giacomo Luca As numbers start to roll in, Elk Grove’s Mayoral race is showing Bobbie Singh-Allen leading by 5,000 votes against incumbent Ly. @ABC10 2 hours ago


Elk Grove Mayoral Candidate Blames Incumbent After She Was Threatened On Social Media [Video]

Elk Grove Mayoral Candidate Blames Incumbent After She Was Threatened On Social Media

A local mayors race turns violent after one of the candidates was threatened on social media.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published