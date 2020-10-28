Global  
 

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in.

Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media.

"We are feeling good about where we are.

It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan.

The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.


