US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results.

So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes.

"She's a big inspiration.

The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native.

Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.

A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.


