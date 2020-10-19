US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native.
Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.
A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.
Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.
Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.
As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris. The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43Published
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors. Talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing ‘billion dollars’ in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists. In her message to Indian-Americans, Haley said, “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44Published
The relationship between US President Donald Trump & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both the nations in the future, said Donald Trump Jr. ‘The Indian community understands that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world so it’s been an honour to watch it,’ he said. Trump Jr added that the Indian community understand hard-work and have seen through the hypocrisy of the Democrats. He added that the Biden family is plagued by the same corruption that India faced once and added that the Indian community will not back the democrats in the upcoming polls. He also said that the reception that President Trump got in India during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was overwhelming. Trump Jr was speaking after the release of his book Liberal Privilege and the event was organised exclusively for the Indian American community. The Republican party is hopeful that Trump’s tough stand on China and good personal ties with PM Modi will help them attract votes from the Indian community in the Presidential election. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published
Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..