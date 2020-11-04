Election 2020: 'Cori Bush Is Going To Congress' Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:48s - Published 5 minutes ago Election 2020: 'Cori Bush Is Going To Congress' She becomes first black congresswoman of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. "To the people of St Louis, this is for you," Bush said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vincent Vega RT @Essence: Missouri has made history by voting Progressive Democrat Cori Bush as its first Black congresswoman of the 1st Congressional D… 55 seconds ago Céliaaaa ⵣ ✨ RT @TheCut: It's official: @CoriBush is going to be the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress https://t.co/92HN9xhtaP 59 minutes ago

