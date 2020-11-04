Global  
 

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed.

The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting, claiming fraud andintends to go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.


Philly elections official: 'We're still counting'

 Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still being counted and the reporting has been delayed because machine totals must be completed..
US election: Fury as Philadelphia halts reporting of mail-in vote count

 Philadelphia – Pennsylvania's largest city – has stopped reporting the results of mail-in ballots for the night in a move that has sparked fury among..
Election workers count votes in Philadelphia [Video]

Election workers count votes in Philadelphia

Election workers counted votes at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (0100 GMT).

Officials count in close states Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia [Video]

Officials count in close states Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia

As polls close across America, officials at counting stations prepare for thelong challenge ahead as eyes turn to the rust belt states that could run wellinto the week.

AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' [Video]

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process [Video]

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process

The US President vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election and claimed a premature victory. No winner has yet been declared in the presidential race.View on euronews

'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump [Video]

'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed win in the presidential polls even as votes were still being counted, and said he'll be heading to US Supreme Court to stop "fraud" on American people. "This is a fraud on American public. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did. We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list. As far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump, US President

Everything you need to know about President Trump's 'voter fraud' election speech [Video]

Everything you need to know about President Trump's 'voter fraud' election speech

President Trump claimed he had won the 2020 election and threatened to halt the counting of legally cast absentee ballots he described as a 'fraud.'

Unrest In Philadelphia Has Brought Up Hot Button Issues This Election [Video]

Unrest In Philadelphia Has Brought Up Hot Button Issues This Election

Natasha Brown reports.

Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes [Video]

Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes

In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them...

