Biden Secures First Election Day Victory With All 5 Votes in Dixville Notch, NH

According to Fox News, Biden won all five votes in the New Hampshire township, which tallies its results after midnight.


US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win [Video]

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida's important because if Trump loses it he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," G Balachandran said. Reacting on the remarks of Biden who said if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, Balachandran said: "The US is in very critical position today. What Joe Biden says, look we are not a separate place. But we can fight politically we will go to work together. That was not the case with Trump. God help America if Trumps's win four years more." Watch the video for more details.

Nandy: Biden would be in Britain's national interest [Video]

Nandy: Biden would be in Britain's national interest

Shadow Foreign Secretary, Lisa Nandy has said that it is "absolutely clear" that a Biden win in the US election would be in Britain's national interest. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona call

 A huge upset against Donald Trump has been reported, with Joe Biden becoming only the second Democrat to take out the key battleground state of Arizona since..
New Zealand Herald

Pete Buttigieg makes Fox News face the truth about who had the better economy: Trump ...

 Mayor Pete Buttigieg proved once again that he is Joe Biden's best spokesperson on Fox News on Monday. Buttigieg has been a breakout star on the network during..
WorldNews
Not Adhering to Polling Place Dress Codes Can Result in Being Turned Away. [Video]

Not Adhering to Polling Place Dress Codes Can Result in Being Turned Away.

According to Fox News, many states prohibit campaigning at polling places within 100 feet of the polls.

US election: Unanimous result as first votes are counted in Dixville Notch

 The first Election Day votes have been counted after the clocked ticked past midnight on the East Coast of the United States.In the tiny township of Dixville..
New Zealand Herald
Biden jokes about declaring premature victory [Video]

Biden jokes about declaring premature victory

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.

US election results: Record turnout as Donald Trump and Joe Biden await results

 ELECTION LATEST• Unanimous result as first votes are counted in Dixville Notch • Today's four likely scenarios • All you need to know - and how the voting..
New Zealand Herald

US election results: Donald Trump, Joe Biden hand their fate to voters, with robust turnout

 ELECTION LATEST• Unanimous result as first votes are counted in Dixville Notch • Today's four likely scenarios • All you need to know - and how the voting..
New Zealand Herald

