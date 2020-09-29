Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plans Unveiled For Amazing Cave Resort In Saudi Arabian Desert

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Plans Unveiled For Amazing Cave Resort In Saudi Arabian Desert

Plans Unveiled For Amazing Cave Resort In Saudi Arabian Desert

Plans have been unveiled for a jaw-dropping subterranean hotel set to carved into a sandstone hill in the Saudi Arabian desert.

'The Sharaan by Jean Nouvel’ resort concept would be located in the alula area of outstanding natural and historical significance.

The Royal Commission for Alula for Saudi Arabia (RCU) say French architect Jean Nouvel’s design is “set to be completed by 2024”.

It will include 40 guest suites and three resort villas.

While a retreat summit centre near the resort will feature 14 private pavilions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Saudi eases foreign workers’ restrictions

 March next year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will ease the contractual restrictions on its foreign workers including Filipinos, giving them freedom to change..
WorldNews

Saudi Arabia: Domestic workers excluded from labour reforms

 Cairo: Saudi labour reforms, drastically revamping the country’s sponsorship system, do not apply to domestic workers, according to a media report. The..
WorldNews

Aramco earnings up in Q3, but still far less than last year

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil and gas giant Aramco announced Tuesday third quarter profits of nearly $12 billion, a significantly..
WorldNews

Jean Nouvel Jean Nouvel French architect


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Saudi Arabian Model Roz @Wish Halloween Celebration Red Carpet Fashion [Video]

Saudi Arabian Model Roz @Wish Halloween Celebration Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Saudi Arabian model Roz @model_roz on the red carpet at @Wish Halloween celebration held in Los Angeles, California USA on October 30, 2020 || "This video is..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:23Published
Mecca: Pilgrims return for Umrah as Saudi Arabia eases Coronavirus restrictions | Oneindia News [Video]

Mecca: Pilgrims return for Umrah as Saudi Arabia eases Coronavirus restrictions | Oneindia News

As Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus restrictions that had been in place for months, Pilgrims donning a mask were seen circling Islam's holiest site, as the authorities partially resumed the year-round..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
Introducing: Saudi Arabia's female bodybuilders [Video]

Introducing: Saudi Arabia's female bodybuilders

Some Saudi women are hitting above their weight-class in this gym in the heart of the capital Riyadh, lifting weights and throwing punches with the aim of competing.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published