'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India.
Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray.
He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."
The Assam government to disband the madrassa board in the state. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision has been taken based on certain research. Sarma added that the private madrassas will be regulated and not closed. "Madrassa education board will be closed in Assam based on research. During research, the students were asked about their aim in life. Most of them said they want to be doctors, engineers, professors, etc. Decision to put students on madrassas is mostly taken by parents. Madrassa students don't realise that their stream will limit career growth," he said. The state education minister added, "We spend 260 crore annually and so 610 Madrassas will be closed. Private madrassas can run but we are bringing some regulations."
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami flashed victory sign after he was taken from Alibaug Police Station on November 04. Mumbai Police earlier arrested Goswami from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case. As he was taken away by the police, Goswami said, "People will fight, and they will win. We will fight. Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) and Param Bir Singh (Mumbai Police Commissioner) can't do any harm to me, no matter how much they beat me."
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka laid the foundation stone of the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation on November 02. The centre has been opened under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project. Centre will be set up at Khetri in Kamrup Metro district.
Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh reacted on reports that AIIMS has stated suicide as cause pf actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ruling out murder angle. "We are not at all surprised by this. It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well," said Police Commissioner, Singh.
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.
On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge. You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut. Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again...
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra,..