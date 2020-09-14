'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest

Global  
 

Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray.

He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."


