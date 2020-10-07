NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021

The chief executive of NHS England, Sir Simon Stevens, has warned that a massvaccination programme is unlikely to get under way before next year.

People sick with COVID-19 can vote in person, CDC says. Hospitalizations break records in El Paso, Texas. 231K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.

Coronavirus cases hit new daily highs this week in Russia, and Germany and the UK announced plans Tuesday to expand virus testing as European countries battled..

Coronavirus dead overwhelming New York City, as hospitals begin testing plasma treatment; Then, the coronavirus effect on America's food supply; And, Inside the..

Illustration by Ana Kova Public health experts around the globe are scrambling to understand, track, and contain a virus that appeared in Wuhan,..

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers.

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote. Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.

PM promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December while addressing the CBI conference in London. England's second lockdown begins tomorrow as coronavirus cases threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

NHS to offer treatment to 'long Covid' sufferers The NHS is to offer "new services" and "personalised treatment" to people experiencing the long-term effects of Covid-19, according to NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens.

elena stone 1] So he used to be the CEO of the biggest insurance company in the US....obviously parachuted in the NHS to do the… https://t.co/D1N9R2L4mF 18 hours ago