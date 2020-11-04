Election Interview #1: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

MUW Dean of Arts, Sciences, and Education and professor of political science Dr. Brian Anderson gives his insights on the significance of some of the statewide election results.

And of course, it was a big night all across the state and the nation.../ in mississippi...we had some big items on our ballot...from the u- s senate race to legalizing marijuana and changing the state flag.../ and here to talk about it all with us this morning...is the dean of arts, sciences and education at mississippi university for women and professor of political science....dr. brian anderson.../ good morning, dr. anderson.../ e talk it a little bit about.

Its been contentios over the last few months.

We'll watch whats going on in georgia and other states.

Well you have to remember each state has the power to tun elections as they see fit.

Some count early and some count later.

Lets talk about some of the issues in mississippi.

Right 65 empowers the missississippi department of health.

The great concern for governor tate reeves that the lines could be blurred between medical marijuana and recreational marijauna.

Ms also voted on a new state flag and overwhelmingly voting yes to the in god we trust flag.

Yes this new design is much more better than the 2001 decision.

This time they allowed the people to have a say in the state flag.

Is t his the last step.

I believe this is the new state flag.

Before we go do you have any final thioughts.

I know there