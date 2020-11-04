Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Interview #1: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Election Interview #1: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

Election Interview #1: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

MUW Dean of Arts, Sciences, and Education and professor of political science Dr. Brian Anderson gives his insights on the significance of some of the statewide election results.

And of course, it was a big night all across the state and the nation.../ in mississippi...we had some big items on our ballot...from the u- s senate race to legalizing marijuana and changing the state flag.../ and here to talk about it all with us this morning...is the dean of arts, sciences and education at mississippi university for women and professor of political science....dr. brian anderson.../ good morning, dr. anderson.../ e talk it a little bit about.

Its been contentios over the last few months.

We'll watch whats going on in georgia and other states.

Well you have to remember each state has the power to tun elections as they see fit.

Some count early and some count later.

Lets talk about some of the issues in mississippi.

Right 65 empowers the missississippi department of health.

The great concern for governor tate reeves that the lines could be blurred between medical marijuana and recreational marijauna.

Ms also voted on a new state flag and overwhelmingly voting yes to the in god we trust flag.

Yes this new design is much more better than the 2001 decision.

This time they allowed the people to have a say in the state flag.

Is t his the last step.

I believe this is the new state flag.

Before we go do you have any final thioughts.

I know there




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Election Interview #2: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20 [Video]

Election Interview #2: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

In this interview, MUW political science professor Dr. Brian Anderson analyzes the race between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy as well as the still-indeterminate Presidential race.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Election Interview #3: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20 [Video]

Election Interview #3: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

MUW professor of political science Dr. Brian Anderson explores what might happen if President Trump challenges the election results in the Supreme Court which he has threatened to do.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Election Interview #2: Dr. Brian Anderson [Video]

Election Interview #2: Dr. Brian Anderson

In this interview, MUW political science professor Dr. Brian Anderson analyzes the race between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy as well as the still-indeterminate Presidential race.

Credit: WCBIPublished